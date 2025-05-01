Hidden rooftop gems in Europe offering enchanting views
What's the story
Europe has some of the most beautiful rooftops where you can enjoy stunning views.
These places offer a glimpse into the continent's fascinating history and stunning beauty.
From ancient cities to modern-day wonders, every rooftop has its own story to tell.
Here are five beautiful rooftops across Europe that will leave you enchanted, without any frills.
Eiffel Tower
Paris' panoramic rooftop views
The Eiffel Tower in Paris offers one of Europe's most iconic rooftop views. You can enjoy a panoramic view of the city from its observation decks.
The tower stands 324 meters tall, giving an unparalleled vantage point over the likes of the Seine River.
This is a must-visit for anyone looking to experience Paris from above.
Casa Batlló
Barcelona's architectural marvel
Casa Batllo, Barcelona, is known for its brilliant architecture by Antoni Gaudi.
The rooftop terrace is covered with colorful mosaics and whimsical shapes, all reflecting Gaudi's signature touch.
Guests can enjoy breathtaking views of Passeig de Gracia while walking around this modernist architectural masterpiece.
This experience takes you on a deep dive into the artistic vision that makes Barcelona's architectural heritage so special.
St Peter's Basilica
Rome's historic skyline
The dome of Vatican City offers an amazing view of the city of Rome.
Climbing up to the top gives you a sweeping view of the famous Colosseum and Roman Forum, among other places.
The historic site gives you a glimpse of Rome's ancient past while presenting stunning views.
Prague Castle
Prague's fairytale panorama
Prague Castle provides an amazing rooftop view of the city's famous red rooftops and Gothic spires.
As you walk through the historic complex, the views make you feel as if Prague's fairytale nature has come alive.
The panoramic views from here are to die for, displaying the architectural beauty and timeless charm of the city below.
This is something you can't miss.
The Shard
London's modern perspective
The Shard in London is Western Europe's tallest building at 310 meters high and provides stunning views across England's capital city from its viewing platforms on levels 68 through 72.
With views of Tower Bridge, St Paul's Cathedral, and even Windsor Castle on clearer days, it provides an amazing modern view amidst history.