Satisfy your potato cravings with these tasty dishes
What's the story
Potatoes are one of the most versatile and loved staples around the world.
Their versatility makes them the perfect ingredient to whip up a variety of savory dishes that can tickle the taste buds of anyone.
From crispy treats to wholesome meals, potatoes can do it all and more!
Here are five irresistible ways to indulge in potatoes.
Crunchy delight
Crispy potato wedges
Crispy potato wedges are a favorite for anyone who likes a crunch along with their meal.
To make these, simply cut potatoes into thick wedges, season with salt, pepper, and your preferred herbs/spices, and bake until golden brown.
You get a deliciously crispy exterior with a soft inside that is best enjoyed with dips like ketchup or sour cream.
These wedges also make a great side or snack!
Smooth comfort
Creamy mashed potatoes
Creamy mashed potatoes are the ultimate comfort food.
Boil peeled potatoes until tender, then mash them with butter and milk till you have a smooth and creamy consistency.
Add some salt and pepper for extra flavor.
This dish is amazing as a side for various meals or as a standalone treat when you want something warm and satisfying.
Flavorful heat
Spicy potato curry
Spicy potato curry provides an exciting way to relish this humble vegetable.
Cook diced potatoes in a medley of onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and spices like cumin and turmeric till they soak the rich flavors of the sauce.
This dish can be served over rice or with flatbreads for an aromatic meal that brings warmth through its spices.
Rich indulgence
Cheesy potato gratin
Cheesy potato gratin is an indulgent dish that involves layering thinly sliced potatoes with cheese sauce and baking it all together until it reaches bubbly perfection on top.
The combination yields rich flavors, accompanied by creamy textures, making it perfect as both a main course and a side during special occasions like family get-togethers, where everyone will love its decadence.
Aromatic simplicity
Herb-roasted potatoes
Herb-roasted potatoes give you simplicity without compromising on taste.
Just toss small, whole baby spuds in olive oil with rosemary, thyme, and garlic cloves.
Roast on high temperature to get crispiness outside, tenderness inside.
They're a perfect addition to any meal, be it breakfast, lunch or dinner, with a delightful aroma that fills your kitchen while cooking.
So everyone awaits their mealtime arrival!