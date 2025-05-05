What's the story

Lentils are a versatile and nutritious ingredient, which is why they are a staple in plant-based diets.

Packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, they make a hearty base for an array of dishes.

Irrespective of whether you like your food spicy or mild, lentils can be adjusted to cater to any palate.

Here are five delicious lentil dishes that promise satisfying meals sans animal products.