You need to try these delicious lentil recipes
Lentils are a versatile and nutritious ingredient, which is why they are a staple in plant-based diets.
Packed with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, they make a hearty base for an array of dishes.
Irrespective of whether you like your food spicy or mild, lentils can be adjusted to cater to any palate.
Here are five delicious lentil dishes that promise satisfying meals sans animal products.
Flavorful spice
Spicy lentil curry
Spicy lentil curry is a popular dish that combines red or green lentils with aromatic spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric.
Cooked with tomatoes and onions, the curry offers a robust flavor profile.
It is often served with rice or flatbread to create a complete meal.
Not only is the dish filling, but it also offers an excellent source of plant-based protein.
Comforting warmth
Lentil soup with vegetables
Lentil soup is another comforting option that goes well with seasonal vegetables like carrots, celery, and potatoes.
Slow-simmered to enhance flavors, this soup becomes rich and hearty.
Throwing in herbs like thyme or bay leaves can make the taste even better.
A bowl of this soup makes an ideal lunch or dinner option on colder days.
Refreshing crunch
Lentil salad with fresh greens
For those looking for something lighter, lentil salad makes a refreshing change.
Combining cooked lentils and fresh greens such as spinach or arugula makes a nutritious dish loaded with vitamins and minerals.
Throw in some cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and bell peppers for an extra crunch and pop of color.
A simple vinaigrette dressing pulls all the ingredients together beautifully.
Hearty nourishment
Lentil stew with root vegetables
Lentil stew hits the spot for those loving bold flavors with root vegetables like sweet potatoes or parsnips.
Slow-cooked till tender in vegetable broth with garlic and onions, it brings out deep flavors.
These fill hunger easily while giving the body with necessary nutrients the whole day.
Creative twist
Lentil patties for versatile meals
Lentil patties also lend versatility to meal planning.
You can use them as burger substitutes, or serve them with salads as protein-rich additions in their own right, too.
From mashed cooked lentils mixed together using breadcrumbs and seasonings like paprika powder, and then pan-fried till golden brown, makes these patties tasty yet healthy options.
Perfect, even if you're short on time!