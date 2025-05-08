What's the story

Another popular Indian dish, sabudana khichdi, has an interesting history that dates back to times of scarcity.

Once regarded as a famine food for its affordability and availability, sabudana or tapioca pearls turned into a staple during hard times.

Over the years, this humble dish has become a beloved favorite in many regions. Its versatility and ease of preparation have played a major role in its popularity across diverse communities.