Coconut sugar creations: Sweet treats you'll love
What's the story
Derived from the sap of coconut palm flowers, coconut sugar is a popular alternative to refined sugar. It has a lower glycemic index and also retains a few nutrients of coconut palm.
Here, we bring you exciting recipes using coconut sugar, giving a delightful twist to traditional dishes.
They are easy to prepare and a healthier option to reduce refined sugar without compromising taste.
Sweet bread
Coconut sugar banana bread
You can also use coconut sugar in banana bread to get a rich flavor profile.
Mash three ripe bananas and mix them with 100 grams melted butter.
Add 150 grams of coconut sugar, one beaten egg, and one teaspoon vanilla extract.
Combine with 200 grams flour, one teaspoon baking soda and a pinch of salt.
Bake at 175 degrees Celsius for 50 minutes or until golden brown.
Sweet cookies
Coconut sugar oatmeal cookies
For oatmeal cookies with a twist, swap regular sugar with coconut sugar.
Combine 100 grams of softened butter and 150 grams of coconut sugar until creamy. Add one egg and one teaspoon vanilla extract.
Mix in 125 grams each of flour and rolled oats with a half teaspoon baking soda and a half teaspoon cinnamon powder.
Bake spoonfuls on a tray at 180 degrees Celsius for 10 minutes.
Sweet sauce
Coconut sugar caramel sauce
Make caramel sauce with coconut sugar for an exotic flavor addition to desserts or drinks.
In a pan over medium heat, melt 200 grams of coconut sugar with a half cup of water until fully dissolved while stirring occasionally.
Then, add a half cup of heavy cream slowly while continuously whisking until thickened slightly before removing from heat.
Sweet bars
Coconut sugar granola bars
These granola bars with coconut sugar are the best way to blend nutrition with taste.
Mix two cups rolled oats, half a cup chopped nuts, a quarter cup seeds, and a quarter cup dried fruits with a quarter cup melted honey and 75 grams coconut sugar dissolved in water.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 25 minutes until edges are golden. Cool before cutting into bars.