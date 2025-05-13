What's the story

Africa boasts some of the world's most stunning volcanic terrains, providing adventurous travelers an opportunity to witness nature at its fierce best.

Not for the faint-hearted, these treks guarantee indelible memories for the courageous few willing to take the plunge.

From majestic peaks to massive calderas, each volcano has its own quirks and challenges.

Here are five of Africa's volcanic treks that daredevils must add to their bucket list.