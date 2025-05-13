5 volcanic treks worth the climb
What's the story
Africa boasts some of the world's most stunning volcanic terrains, providing adventurous travelers an opportunity to witness nature at its fierce best.
Not for the faint-hearted, these treks guarantee indelible memories for the courageous few willing to take the plunge.
From majestic peaks to massive calderas, each volcano has its own quirks and challenges.
Here are five of Africa's volcanic treks that daredevils must add to their bucket list.
Kilimanjaro trek
Mount Kilimanjaro: The Roof of Africa
Africa's highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, rises to a staggering 5,895 meters.
The mountain has several routes for trekkers, with Marangu and Machame being the most popular ones.
The trek lasts six to nine days depending on the route taken and the need for acclimatization.
Trekkers will traverse through diverse ecosystems from lush rainforests to alpine deserts before reaching the snow-capped summit.
Nyiragongo trek
Mount Nyiragongo: Lava lake adventure
Located in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mount Nyiragongo is famous for its active lava lake in its crater.
The trek usually takes two days and involves a steep climb through dense forests and rocky terrain.
At night, trekkers can witness the mesmerizing glow of molten lava from their campsite near the crater rim making it a truly unique experience.
Meru Trek
Mount Meru: A lesser-known gem
If you're looking for an alternative, Mount Meru in Tanzania has a lesser-crowded trekking experience to offer than Kilimanjaro.
At 4,562 meters, it promises breathtaking views of its more famous counterpart and a variety of wildlife encounters along its slopes.
The trek lasts for about three to four days, including a beautiful hike through Arusha National Park.
Erta Ale trek
Erta Ale: Journey into Danakil Depression
Erta Ale in Ethiopia is one of the few continuously active volcanoes having a persistent lava lake atop.
Situated in the remote Danakil Depression, this trek calls for proper planning considering extreme temperatures and difficult conditions.
The journey includes long drives and an overnight hike across barren terrains before witnessing this geological wonder.
Lengai Trek
Ol Doinyo Lengai: Sacred mountain challenge
Locally revered as "The Mountain of God," Ol Doinyo Lengai in Tanzania is adored by local Maasai people.
With its unusual carbonatite lava flows (which appear white when cooled), this active volcano provides a mind-blowing climb up its steep slopes, which are covered with loose ash deposits—a real test for the seasoned climbers looking for adventure beyond the ordinary trails.