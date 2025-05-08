Cooking with roselle: 5 dishes that bring a tangy twist
What's the story
African roselle, or hibiscus sabdariffa, is a versatile plant that finds use in a variety of culinary applications.
With its tart flavor and vibrant color, African roselle can be added to the meals in several creative ways.
Be it adding a unique twist to your dishes or exploring new flavors, African roselle has plenty of possibilities to offer.
Here are five ways you can use this ingredient in your meals.
Salad addition
Add to salads for a tangy twist
African roselle calyces can also be added to salads to give them an extra tangy flavor.
The tartness goes really well with fresh greens and other vegetables.
Just chop the calyces and sprinkle them over your salad before serving.
This way, you not only amp up the taste but also add a pop of color, making your salad visually appealing.
Herbal tea
Brew refreshing herbal teas
One of the most popular uses of African roselle is brewing it into herbal tea.
The dried calyces are steeped in hot water to make a refreshing beverage with a deep red hue and a tangy taste.
You can enjoy this tea hot or cold, sweetened with honey or sugar if you like.
Sauces & jams
Create flavorful sauces and jams
African roselle can also be cooked down into sauces or jams that go well with different dishes.
Its natural acidity makes it a perfect base for chutneys or spreads that go with sweet and savory foods alike.
To prepare jam, mix the calyces with sugar and cook until thickened.
Dessert infusion
Infuse into desserts for unique flavor
Using African roselle in desserts gives a distinctive flavor twist to traditional sweets.
When you simmer the calyces with water and sugar until the mixture reduces a little, it makes an interesting syrup.
This syrup can be strained to get rid of solids, giving a clear, vibrant infusion.
Perfect for cakes or pastries, it adds a lovely tartness and color, making the taste even better.
Food coloring
Use as natural food coloring agent
The bright red hue of African roselle makes it a perfect candidate for a natural food coloring agent, sparing you from artificial additives.
When boiled down, the petals of these flowers yield a pigment-rich juice concentrate.
This process is ideal for anyone looking for an organic substitute for store-bought dyes. It provides a healthier and visually-appealing option to color foods naturally.