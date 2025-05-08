What's the story

Victor Hugo's classic novel, Les Miserables, provides some of the most incisive observations about human nature and society.

Set in 19th-century France, the novel deals with themes of justice, love, and redemption through the lives of its intricate characters.

What makes the story immortal is its capacity to express universal truths, ones that hold even today.

Here are five timeless life lessons from the novel that continue to speak to readers across ages.