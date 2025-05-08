Timeless life lessons from 'Les Miserables'
What's the story
Victor Hugo's classic novel, Les Miserables, provides some of the most incisive observations about human nature and society.
Set in 19th-century France, the novel deals with themes of justice, love, and redemption through the lives of its intricate characters.
What makes the story immortal is its capacity to express universal truths, ones that hold even today.
Here are five timeless life lessons from the novel that continue to speak to readers across ages.
Redemption
The power of redemption
The character of Jean Valjean is a personification of redemption. After being imprisoned for stealing bread, he turns his life around, through kindness and integrity.
His journey shows how people can change their course despite their past sins.
Valjean's story makes readers believe that personal growth and transformation are possible. It emphasizes the significance of forgiveness and second chances.
Compassion
Compassion as a driving force
Compassion lies at the heart of Les Miserables. Characters such as Fantine and Bishop Myriel display compassion for others despite their own suffering.
Their characters teach how compassion can bring about the change we all seek to see in the world.
By choosing compassion over judgment, these characters teach us that understanding each other can lead to deeper connections and a better society.
Injustice
Social injustice awareness
The novel sheds light on social injustices prevalent during its time, many of which persist today.
Through characters like Fantine and Gavroche, Hugo exposes the harsh realities faced by marginalized individuals.
This awareness prompts readers to reflect on current societal structures and consider ways to address inequality.
It serves as a reminder that recognizing injustice is the first step toward creating a fairer world.
Love
Love's transformative power
Love has a pivotal role in the lives of Les Miserables characters.
Be it the romantic love between Marius and Cosette or Valjean's fatherly love for Cosette, love inspires selfless deeds across the story.
These relationships show how love can push people to go through hurdles for those they truly love, highlighting its transformative magic.
Hope
The importance of hope
Hope is an underlying theme that keeps many characters afloat in Les Miserables.
Despite all odds stacked against them—be it poverty or persecution—all they do is hope for a better tomorrow instead of giving in to despairing resignation alone.
This lesson emphasizes resilience's importance in the face of adversity. It also keeps hope alive about what lies ahead, even if it is uncertain sometimes too.