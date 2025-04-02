Taylor Swift's favorite books for you must read
What's the story
Taylor Swift is a master storyteller, so it's only natural that she draws inspiration from the world of literature.
Her illustrious reading list gives us an insight into the books that inspire her creativity.
From classics to contemporary, the books cover a wide spectrum and give us a peek into the narratives that speak to her.
Let's take a look.
Classic influence
'The Great Gatsby' by F. Scott Fitzgerald
The Great Gatsby is a classic that delves into love, ambition, and the changing times of America in the 1920s.
Its vivid narrative and complicated characters have been an influence on Taylor as she has cited the book as having an impact on her understanding of storytelling.
The book's focus on dreams versus reality strikes a chord with many artists wanting to reflect life in their art.
Moral compass
'To Kill a Mockingbird' by Harper Lee
Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird is famous for its deep moral lessons and the themes of justice and empathy.
The novel has compelled many readers to introspect on social issues with its moving story.
For creators like Taylor Swift, it is a lesson of how literature can tackle the pressing issues of our time, without compromising on storytelling.
Empowerment themes
'Jane Eyre' by Charlotte Bronte
Charlotte Bronte's Jane Eyre is lauded for its fierce female lead who goes against society's standards to carve a place for herself and discover her worth.
Empowerment is something many of Taylor's messages also touch upon.
The novel's emphasis on self-discovery despite struggles offers great lessons for anyone wanting to add depth and strength to their art.
Mystery elements
'Rebecca' by Daphne du Maurier
Daphne du Maurier's Rebecca is a perfect blend of mystery, romance, and psychological elements.
The atmospheric setting and suspenseful plot have kept readers hooked for decades.
For an artist like Taylor Swift, the novel is a great example of how tension and mood can be seamlessly woven into storytelling to offer an immersive experience to audiences.
Family dynamics
'Little Women' by Louisa May Alcott
Louisa May Alcott's Little Women delves into family through the lives of four sisters during America's Civil War era.
The book emphasizes on love, sacrifice, and growing up within the family—elements that can often be seen in Taylor's songs about family and her own growing up experience.