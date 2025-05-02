What's the story

African adinkra symbols, which originated from the Akan people of Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire, have crossed cultural borders to shape global fashion.

The symbols, each bearing its own meaning, can now be spotted on clothing, accessories and home decor all around the world.

Their timeless designs not only add aesthetic value but also convey messages of wisdom, strength, and unity.

Here's how they've been adapted into fashion.