What's the story

African superfoods are taking the world by storm for their nutrition and ability to enrich plant-based diets across the globe.

From health benefits to culinary diversity, these nutrient-rich foods, often grown in traditional ways, can easily be introduced into our diets.

With more people embracing a plant-based way of living, these superfoods offer the essential nutrients that promote well-being.

Here's how African superfoods are rejuvenating global plant-based diets.