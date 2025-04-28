The best street-side moong dal chilla spots to visit
What's the story
A popular street food, moong dal chilla is a savory pancake prepared from split green gram.
Crisp in texture and packed with nutrition, it is a favorite of many.
Across cities, street vendors have mastered their recipes to serve some of the best moong dal chillas.
Here, we take you through some of the top places where you can relish this amazing snack.
Delhi delight
Popular spot in Delhi
In the bustling streets of Chandni Chowk, you can easily spot vendors serving delicious moong dal chillas.
They are usually served along with some tangy chutneys that add to the taste.
The lively environment and the smell of freshly cooked chillas make it a must-try experience.
Mumbai marvel
Iconic place in Mumbai
Mumbai's Juhu Beach area is not only known for its picturesque views but also for its street food options.
Among them, moong dal chilla takes the cake as a must-try dish.
Vendors here serve them hot with spicy green chutney, and sometimes even with grated cheese on top.
Jaipur jewel
Renowned vendor in Jaipur
In Jaipur's Johari Bazaar, you'll find a vendor serving his unique take on moong dal chilla.
He adds finely chopped vegetables to the batter, making it a lot crunchier and tastier.
Accompanied by mint chutney, this version has become quite popular among locals and tourists alike.
Kolkata Classic
Famous stall in Kolkata
Kolkata's New Market area also has several food stalls serving a variety of snacks, including moong dal chilla.
The vendors here use traditional spices that make their chillas taste different than other regions.
Served with tamarind sauce or coconut chutney, they give an authentic culinary experience.
Bengaluru bite
Must-try location in Bengaluru
In Bengaluru's Indiranagar area, a small stall has achieved fame for its crispy moong dal chillas served with tomato garlic chutney.
The best part is, the vendor uses hardly any oil, so health-conscious customers can indulge without a second thought.
They enjoy every bite of this amazing treat.