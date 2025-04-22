How to style African-inspired berets
What's the story
The classic beret has been adopted by cultures far and wide for its versatility and style.
African-inspired berets add a unique twist to the timeless accessory with vibrant patterns and textures that speak of the continent's rich heritage.
They can be styled in different ways to suit every season, giving you something functional and fashionable.
Here are some ways to wear African-inspired berets all year round.
Spring style
Spring: Embrace bright colors
Spring is the ideal time to play with bright colors and bold patterns.
African-inspired berets are usually made in vivid hues, which can go perfectly with your spring outfits.
Wear a bright-colored beret with neutral clothes to make the headpiece pop, or wear similar vibrant clothes for a matchy-matchy look.
The trick is to balance the colors so that your outfit remains stylish, not overpowering.
Summer comfort
Summer: Lightweight fabrics for comfort
In summer, comfort is key, thanks to the soaring mercury.
So, opt for lightweight fabrics like cotton or linen while picking an African-inspired beret.
These materials will not only let your scalp breathe but also keep the sun away.
These breathable berets with casual summer dresses or shorts can give you an effortlessly chic look for warm weather outings.
Autumn vibes
Autumn: Earthy tones and textures
As the autumn season approaches, earthy tones dominate our fashion choices.
African-inspired berets in shades of brown, orange, or deep green can easily transition into this palette.
Textured fabrics such as wool make your outfit warmer and richer on cooler days.
Pair these elements with layered clothing such as scarves or jackets for an added touch of style and comfort.
Winter warmth
Winter: Warmth with woolen berets
Winter calls for warmth without compromising on style, and woolen African-inspired berets are just the thing.
These thicker fabrics keep you insulated from the cold while still being so fashionable with their intricate designs characteristic of African artistry.
Team them with warm sweaters or coats in matching shades for a polished winter look that keeps you warm yet stylish during the chilly months.