What's the story

Exploring African street markets can be an exhilarating adventure for bargain hunters.

The colorful markets offer a plethora of items, ranging from handicrafts to fresh vegetables, all at mind-blowingly affordable prices.

But, you need some savvy shopping skills to navigate through these bustling markets and get the best deals.

Here are some pragmatic tips to help you shop your heart out in African street markets without burning a hole in your pocket.