Shop smart: 5 tips to bargain like a pro
What's the story
Exploring African street markets can be an exhilarating adventure for bargain hunters.
The colorful markets offer a plethora of items, ranging from handicrafts to fresh vegetables, all at mind-blowingly affordable prices.
But, you need some savvy shopping skills to navigate through these bustling markets and get the best deals.
Here are some pragmatic tips to help you shop your heart out in African street markets without burning a hole in your pocket.
Negotiation skills
Mastering the art of haggling
Common practice in many African street markets, haggling can cut down your expenses by a huge deal.
Start by offering half the initial price quoted by the vendor, and work your way up.
Be polite but firm in your negotiations, and don't shy away from walking away if you think the price is too high.
Often, vendors will call you back with a better offer.
Best time strategy
Timing your visit wisely
Timing can be critical to score sweet deals at street markets.
By going early in the morning or late in the evening, you will be able to find better deals since sellers want to make their first sale or get rid of stock before closing.
Weekdays can also be less crowded than weekends, giving you more space to negotiate.
Hidden gems
Exploring beyond main stalls
Heading into the deeper parts of the market, away from the main stalls, can lead to finding smaller vendors.
They tend to sell unique items at more affordable prices.
Their products are usually more authentic, not available in mass production, and may even carry fascinating stories of their origins.
This exploration can reveal treasures that make your shopping experience richer and more valuable.
Currency knowledge
Understanding local currency and prices
Before you visit African street markets, know the currency and what the typical pricing is like so that you don't end up overpaying.
Knowing exchange rates and what common costs are like is essential.
Carry smaller denominations for your own convenience as vendors may not have the change for a big bill.
This makes transactions smoother and shopping all the more enjoyable.
Relationship building
Building rapport with vendors
Building a friendly rapport with vendors can lead to better deals over time.
Regular customers who engage positively often receive discounts or special offers unavailable to others.
Show genuine interest in their products and ask questions about how they are made or sourced; this interaction fosters goodwill that could benefit future purchases.