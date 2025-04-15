Nature lovers: Don't miss these stunning waterfalls
Africa is also home to some of the most breathtaking waterfalls, giving adventure junkies a chance to explore nature's wonders.
These waterfalls are not just about the stunning views but also offer thrilling experiences for those looking to add a bit of excitement to their travels.
From cascading waters in lush forests to falls surrounded by unique rock formations, Africa's waterfalls promise unforgettable adventures.
Majestic Wonder
Victoria Falls: The smoke that thunders
Located on the border dividing Zambia and Zimbabwe, Victoria Falls is among the largest and most popular waterfalls in the world.
Locally known as Mosi-oa-Tunya (meaning "The Smoke That Thunders"), it provides the most magnificent view with its gigantic sheet of water.
One can indulge in bungee jumping off the Victoria Falls Bridge or take a helicopter ride for a bird's eye view.
Towering heights
Tugela Falls: A multi-tiered marvel
Tugela Falls in South Africa is famous for its height, which makes it one of the tallest waterfalls in the world.
It falls in several tiers from the Drakensberg Mountains, making for an awe-inspiring sight.
Hikers can trek through Royal Natal National Park to reach viewpoints that give panoramic views of this natural wonder.
Scenic beauty
Ouzoud Waterfalls: A Moroccan gem
Nestled in Morocco's Atlas Mountains, Ouzoud Waterfalls are famous for their scenic beauty among olive groves and red cliffs.
The falls cascade into a number of pools where one can take a refreshing dip or enjoy a boat ride at its base.
The area around makes for a great hiking experience and exploration of local Berber villages.
Remote escape
Kalambo Falls: A hidden treasure
Kalambo Falls sits at the border of Zambia and Tanzania and remains untouched by the scourge of mass tourism, owing to its location.
The single-drop waterfall drops into Lake Tanganyika below, making for an impressive sight amid the lush greenery surrounding the fall.
Adventurers brave enough to make the journey will be rewarded with serene landscapes away from busy crowds.