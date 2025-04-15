Seaside retreat: Top coastal lodges with stunning views
South Africa has lodges lined up at its coast, all of which offer breathtaking views of the ocean.
These coastal retreats serve as a perfect escape for those who wish to lose themselves in the lap of nature but also get the comfort of modern amenities.
From the rugged cliffs of Western Cape to serene beaches of KwaZulu-Natal, these lodges promise an unforgettable experience.
Cliffside retreat
Lodge on Western Cape cliffs
Perched on the dramatic cliffs of the Western Cape, this lodge offers panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean.
You could literally spend your days watching whales and dolphins from your private balconies.
The lodge is designed to blend seamlessly with its natural surroundings, providing a tranquil atmosphere for relaxation.
With easy access to nearby hiking trails, you can explore the diverse flora and fauna.
Beachfront escape
Beachfront lodge in KwaZulu-Natal
Perched directly on one of KwaZulu-Natal's pristine beaches, this lodge ensures direct access to golden sands and azure waters.
The rooms are designed with huge windows framing stunning ocean views, so that you can wake up to breathtaking sunrises.
The area is also famous for its rich marine life, making it a popular spot for snorkeling and diving enthusiasts.
Eco retreat
Eco-friendly lodge on Eastern Cape coast
This eco-friendly lodge along the Eastern Cape coast provides sustainable luxury stays with the least footprint on the environment.
Constructed with locally sourced materials, it features solar power and rainwater harvesting systems.
Guests can enjoy uninterrupted views of pristine beaches while engaging in conservation activities like beach clean-ups or guided nature walks with local experts.
Forest hideaway
Secluded lodge in Garden Route National Park
Nestled within Garden Route National Park, this secluded lodge offers a unique combination of forest and ocean views.
Surrounded by lush greenery, it makes for an ideal setting for birdwatching or simply unwinding amidst nature's beauty.
The nearby estuaries make for kayaking adventures where you might spot various bird species native to South Africa's southern coastlines.