From stews to salads: 5 dishes with eggplant
What's the story
If you didn't know already, African eggplants (also called garden eggs) are a staple in many African cuisines.
These versatile vegetables can make their way into a number of dishes, adding unique flavors and textures.
Using African eggplants in your cooking can open you up to new tastes and culinary experiences.
Here are five dishes that showcase the versatility of this ingredient.
Stew delight
Spicy eggplant stew
Spicy stew is a popular dish across West Africa. It is made by mixing diced vegetables with tomatoes, onions, and spices like chili peppers for heat.
The stew is simmered until the vegetables become tender and the flavors meld beautifully.
Often served with rice or flatbread, this hearty dish highlights the vegetable's ability to absorb spices beautifully.
Fresh twist
Grilled eggplant salad
Grilled eggplant salad is a refreshing way to enjoy this vegetable.
Slices of eggplant are grilled until they have charred marks and tossed with fresh herbs such as parsley or cilantro.
A dressing of lemon juice and olive oil brings brightness to the salad.
The dish can be enjoyed as a side or light main course, celebrating the smoky flavor of grilled eggplants.
Flavorful fillings
Stuffed eggplants with vegetables
Stuffed eggplants are yet another delightful way to relish this vegetable.
The flesh is scooped out and mixed with stuff like tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices before being stuffed back into the hollowed-out shells.
Baked till tender, these stuffed delights not just look appealing but also taste delicious.
Creamy indulgence
Eggplant curry with coconut milk
Eggplant curry made with coconut milk gives a creamy texture that works well with the vegetable's natural flavor.
Here, sliced eggplants are cooked in coconut milk with curry powder or paste for additional spice depth.
The end result is a rich curry that pairs excellently over steamed rice or quinoa.
Savory spread
Roasted eggplant dip
Roasted eggplant dip is an amazing appetizer/snack option when paired with bread slices/crackers to dip (only)!
To make it, roast whole, unpeeled eggplants directly over an open flame till the skin blackens.
Peel off the charred exterior, revealing a soft interior, which gets mashed up.
Season lightly using salt, pepper, lemon juice, and olive oil, making it smooth, spreadable.
It's perfect for any gathering/occasion alike!