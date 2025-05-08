What's the story

Exploring Africa's trails is an experience like no other for hiking enthusiasts.

From sprawling savannahs to verdant forests, these trails offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity to be one with nature.

Whether you're a beginner or a pro, knowing the finer details of these iconic paths can make your journey even more memorable.

Here's how you can navigate some of Africa's most famed hiking trails like a pro.