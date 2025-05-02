What's the story

Teff, a minuscule Ethiopian grain, is taking the culinary world by storm for its nutritional value and versatility.

Gluten-free and packed with protein, fiber, and essential minerals, teff forms a staple in several African cuisines.

Its versatility makes it ideal to be used in anything from classic breads to contemporary desserts.

Here are five diverse culinary applications of teff that go beyond the ordinary.