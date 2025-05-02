How to use teff in everyday cooking
What's the story
Teff, a minuscule Ethiopian grain, is taking the culinary world by storm for its nutritional value and versatility.
Gluten-free and packed with protein, fiber, and essential minerals, teff forms a staple in several African cuisines.
Its versatility makes it ideal to be used in anything from classic breads to contemporary desserts.
Here are five diverse culinary applications of teff that go beyond the ordinary.
Fermented bread
Traditional Ethiopian injera
Injera is an Ethiopian traditional flatbread that is made of teff flour.
This spongy bread is used as a plate and utensil to scoop up stews and salads.
The fermentation process adds injera its signature tangy flavor and soft texture.
Usually prepared on a large griddle, injera is a staple part of Ethiopian meals, serving the dual purpose of taste and nutrition with iron-rich teff.
Nutritious start
Teff porridge for breakfast
Popular across Africa, teff porridge makes for an easy and healthy breakfast option.
Simply simmer some teff grains with water or milk until thickened, and enjoy!
You can sweeten it with honey or fruits if you want to add some flavor.
Packed with calcium and iron, teff porridge also offers sustained energy throughout the day.
Perfect for those looking for a hearty but healthy morning meal!
Versatile dish
Teff flour pancakes
Teff flour pancakes provide a gluten-free option to regular pancakes, while still being fluffy and delicious.
The pancakes can be eaten on their own or topped with fresh fruits or syrup.
The nutty flavor of teff makes the dish richer without overpowering the taste of other ingredients.
Ideal for breakfast or brunch, these pancakes show how teff flour can be used in daily cooking.
Flavorful side dish
Savory teff pilaf
Teff pilaf is an ingenious way to include this ancient grain in savory dishes.
Cooked just like rice pilaf, it is prepared by sauteing onions and spices, then adding water and teff grains until tender.
This dish goes well with vegetables or legumes for added nutrition and variety on your plate.
The earthy flavor of teff pairs beautifully with spices, while adding nutrients like magnesium.
Delightful dessert
Teff cookies as sweet treats
Teff cookies are gaining popularity as gluten-free desserts that don't skimp on taste or texture as compared to regular cookies made from wheat flour substitutes like almond meal, etc.
With their mildly nutty undertones with chocolate chips, nuts, dried fruits, etc., these goodies satiate cravings without the guilt.
This is largely due to their lower glycemic index than most other flours, making them apt even for diabetics wanting to indulge once in a while.