How to decorate your outdoor space on a budget
We all love decorating our outdoor spaces, don't we?
But what if we told you that you could do it with African crafts?
Yep, the vibrant colors and intricate designs of African crafts can beautify your space like none other, and you won't have to spend much on it either.
Here's how you can decorate your outdoor space, African-style, on a budget.
Recycled crafts
Using recycled materials for decor
One of the best ways to save money on outdoor decor is by using recycled materials.
Old tires, bottles, wood scraps can be transformed into beautiful pieces with an African touch.
For instance, paint old tires with traditional African patterns and use them as planters to add a unique flair to your garden.
Glass bottles can be painted or wrapped in colorful threads to make show-stopping vases/lanterns.
Textile use
Incorporating traditional textiles
Known for their bold patterns and vibrant colors, African textiles can be both affordable and stylish elements to incorporate into your outdoor decor.
Use fabric remnants to make some cushion covers or tablecloths for your patio furniture.
You could even hang textile pieces as wall art or use them as throws over chairs to add warmth and character to the space.
Natural crafts
Crafting with natural elements
Nature has so much to offer when it comes to crafting African-style decor items.
Stones, shells, and twigs are easily available resources that can be converted into decor items such as wind chimes or garden sculptures.
Making these items not only saves you bucks but also lends your outdoor area an organic feel. It celebrates the natural beauty you find in many African landscapes.
Beaded artistry
DIY beaded decorations
Beads hold an important place in most African cultures and used for making jewelry and crafts.
You can include beads in your outdoor decor by creating DIY projects like beaded curtains or plant hangers.
These projects need a minimal investment but lend a touch of elegance and color similar to traditional African beadwork.
Mural painting
Painting murals on walls or fences
Painting murals inspired by African art on walls or fences is another inexpensive way to beautify your outdoor space.
Pick designs with geometric shapes, animals, or scenes from nature that are often seen in African art styles for authenticity.
This can be done without shelling out too much money on professional artists' fees if you do it yourself, carefully following tutorials available online at no cost.