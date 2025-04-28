5 unique exercises for stronger shoulders
African-inspired exercises provide unique and effective ways to strengthen the shoulders.
They are based on traditional movements and practices that have been passed down for generations.
By adding these to your routine, you can improve the strength and flexibility of shoulders.
Here are five such exercises, along with their origins and benefits. Each one targets a different aspect of shoulder strength.
Dance moves
The power of African dance moves
African dance moves are highly dynamic and rhythmic.
Most of these movements include intricate arm patterns that work out the shoulder muscles a lot.
Adding these dance moves into your routine can work wonders in improving coordination while strengthening your shoulders.
The repetitive nature of these movements builds endurance in the shoulder region.
Drumming
Drumming for shoulder strength
Not only is drumming a musical activity, but it's also one of the best exercises for the shoulders.
The continuous movement of the arms while drumming engages a number of muscles around the shoulders.
This exercise improves muscle tone and builds stamina over time.
With regular practice, you can also witness an improved shoulder mobility and strength.
Stick fighting
Traditional stick fighting techniques
Traditional stick fighting techniques from Africa call for agility and precision, putting both upper body strength and coordination to task.
Practicing these techniques involves controlled arm swings that work on enhancing shoulder stability and power.
This kind of exercise also improves reflexes while giving you a full-body workout with an emphasis on the shoulders.
Rope skipping
Rope skipping with African flair
Rope skipping is a favorite cardiovascular workout. You can add African twist to it by using the footwork patterns used in African dances.
This variation not only increases cardiovascular health but also works on shoulder muscles by repeatedly turning the rope, increasing the endurance and flexibility of the upper body.
Calisthenics
Calisthenics inspired by Maasai warriors
We all know Maasai warriors are the epitome of physical prowess.
Most of them achieve that through calisthenic exercises such as jumping routines which engage multiple muscle groups, including the shoulders.
These exercises focus on explosive power, helping you develop strong deltoids while improving your overall athletic performance through high-intensity training methods inspired by traditional warrior practices.