Say goodbye to skin rashes with these aloe vera remedies
Aloe vera is one of the most popular natural remedies, especially when it comes to soothing skin problems like rashes.
The gel-like substance of aloe vera is packed with vitamins and minerals that can help soothe a rash and promote healing.
Here are a few practical tips on how to use aloe vera for skin rash relief. Let's take a look.
Gel application
Direct application of aloe vera gel
Applying fresh aloe vera gel directly onto the affected area can provide instant relief from itching and irritation.
The gel has compounds with anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce redness and swelling.
For best results, extract the gel from an aloe vera leaf and apply it gently on the rash two to three times a day.
Oil blend
Aloe vera with coconut oil
Mixing aloe vera gel with coconut oil can make it more moisturizing.
Coconut oil is known for its hydrating properties, which can prevent the dryness that rashes are often associated with.
Combine equal parts of aloe vera gel and coconut oil, then apply this mixture on the rash once or twice daily to soothe the skin.
Bath soak
Aloe vera in bath water
Adding aloe vera juice/gel to bath water can be an effective way to treat widespread rashes or sensitive skin areas.
Fill a bathtub with lukewarm water and add about one cup of pure aloe vera juice or few tablespoons of fresh gel.
Soak in this mixture for 15-20 minutes to experience calming effects on irritated skin.
Mask treatment
Aloe vera with honey mask
You can also create a mask using aloe vera and honey to add some extra antibacterial benefits while soothing the rash.
Honey's natural antibacterial properties work well with the healing properties of aloe vera.
Mix two tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel with one tablespoon of honey, apply it as a mask over the affected area, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse off gently.
Commercial options
Store-bought aloe vera products
For people who like convenience, various store-bought products with high concentrations of pure aloe vera are available in the form of creams or lotions.
While choosing these products, make sure they have 90% or more pure aloe content without any added fragrances or dyes which may irritate sensitive skin even more.