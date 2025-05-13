What's the story

The Call of the Wild, a classic novel by Jack London, teaches a lot about resilience with its gripping tale.

The story revolves around Buck, a domesticated dog who is thrown into the brutal wilderness of Yukon during the Klondike Gold Rush.

Buck learns to adapt and survive against all odds as he traverses through this challenging environment.

Here are five lessons on resilience Buck's journey in The Call of the Wild teaches us.