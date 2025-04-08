What's the story

The Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Grahame is a classic tale that offers much more than an engaging story. It gives you life lessons through its characters and their adventures.

Set in a pastoral version of England, the book follows the lives of Mole, Rat, Toad, and Badger.

Each character's journey imparts wisdom about friendship, humility, and the importance of home.

Here are five life lessons drawn from this timeless narrative.