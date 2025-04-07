Reading for change: Malala's favorite books
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is widely known for her advocacy of education and peace. Her journey has been an inspiration to many, and she often shares her insights through literature.
Here, we take a look at some must-read books that Malala recommends for understanding peace and empowerment.
These books provide varied perspectives on attaining harmony and encouraging personal growth, making them essentials for all.
Personal story
'I Am Malala' - A personal journey
is an autobiography that details Malala's journey from a little girl to a global education crusader.
The book gives a personal insight into her life growing up in Pakistan, the challenges she faced, and the way she fought for girls' education.
It gives readers a first-hand account of courage and resilience in the face of adversity.
Women's rights
'Half the Sky' - Women's empowerment
Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide, by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn, delves into the lives of women across the world.
The book narrates stories of women who are emerging from oppression through education and empowerment initiatives.
It stresses how investing in women is the best way to bring about progress in the society.
Historical insight
'The Diary of Anne Frank' - A young voice
This classic also gives us a glimpse into Anne Frank's life during World War II through her diary entries.
While it may be set in a different time, it resonates with the themes of hope in the face of adversity.
The diary is an impactful reminder of how much the young can change history and the society.
Gender equality
'We Should All Be Feminists' - Gender equality
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's essay We Should All Be Feminists challenges the gender roles of contemporary society, advocating for the equality.
It encourages to critically examine the stereotypes and promotes an open dialogue about feminism today.
This work is pivotal for understanding the gender dynamics, emphasizing the necessity of equality through insightful analysis and compelling arguments.
Making it a crucial read for grasping the essence of modern feminism.
Fight against injustice
'Long Walk to Freedom' - Struggle against injustice
Nelson Mandela's autobiography chronicles his life story from the rural parts of South Africa to its first black president, decades after being imprisoned under the apartheid regime.
His tale serves as an example of perseverance in the face of institutional oppression while promoting the message of reconciliation over retribution—a true example of peaceful resistance steering the way for meaningful change.