These beetroot dishes can elevate your dinner menu
What's the story
Beetroot is such a versatile vegetable, it can add color and flavor to any dinner menu.
With its earthy taste and vibrant hue, beetroot is not just nutritious but also goes with anything.
From salads to soups, this root vegetable can be the star of five dishes.
These can up your dinner offerings a notch, giving both visual appeal and a unique taste experience.
Risotto delight
Beetroot risotto with creamy texture
Beetroot risotto marries the creamy goodness of classic risotto with the unique flavor of beetroot.
The dish gets its deep hue from the addition of pureed/grated beetroot to the rice while cooking.
A hint of cheese makes it creamier, while herbs like thyme or parsley add freshness.
This is ideal for anyone who wants to wow guests with something gorgeous and mouthwatering.
Salad sensation
Roasted beet salad with citrus dressing
Roasted beet salad is a delightful mix of flavors and textures.
When you roast beetroots till tender, their natural sweetness gets intensified, making them a great salad base.
Pairing them with citrus fruits like oranges or grapefruit adds a refreshing contrast.
A simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, and honey ties everything beautifully, making a balanced dish that's healthy and flavorful.
Soup surprise
Beet soup infused with herbs
Beet soup is another great way to relish this root vegetable in a liquid form.
Just simmer beetroots with onions, garlic, and vegetable broth until soft, and get a hearty, flavorful base.
Blend it all and you have a smooth soup that could be flavored with herbs like dill or chives.
This colorful soup not just warms you up but also gives you nutrients.
Hummus highlight
Beet hummus as an appetizer
Beet hummus is a colorful twist on traditional hummus. It adds cooked beetroots into the blender with the chickpeas and tahini paste.
The result is a bright pink dip that's as pleasing to look at as it is to eat.
With its slightly sweet taste balanced by lemon juice and garlic seasoning, beet hummus makes an excellent appetizer when paired with pita bread or fresh vegetables.
Grilled goodness
Grilled beet steaks for main course
Grilled beet steaks offer an interesting twist to traditional mains by utilizing thick slabs of marinated beetroots grilled until charred on either side but tender inside—similar in texture to steak cuts but fully plant-based.
Seasoning with just salt, pepper, and olive oil before grilling ensures maximum flavor retention while letting the natural sweetness shine through in every bite.