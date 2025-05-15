Garnish dishes like a pro chef; we show you how
Garnishing is one of the most essential skills in the culinary world, elevating the appearance and flavor of dishes.
It places decorative elements atop food, making it more appealing.
Being aware of how to garnish properly can transform a regular meal into something exceptional.
In this article, we bring you tips to garnish like a pro and make your meals as beautiful as they are delicious.
Fresh herbs
Use fresh herbs for color and aroma
Fresh herbs are a versatile garnishing option that adds vibrant color and enticing aroma to anything.
Basil, parsley, cilantro, and mint are popular choices that complement a variety of cuisines.
When using herbs as garnishes, make sure they are fresh by checking their color and fragrance.
A small sprig or finely chopped leaves can be sprinkled over salads, soups, or mains just before serving for maximum impact.
Edible flowers
Incorporate edible flowers for elegance
With their delicate appearance and subtle flavors, edible flowers bring an air of elegance and sophistication to dishes.
Varieties like nasturtiums, pansies, violets, and marigolds can be safely used in cooking.
Before you use them as garnishes, make sure they're pesticide-free by sourcing them from reliable suppliers or growing them yourself.
Scatter these flowers over salads or desserts for an eye-catching presentation.
Citrus zest
Utilize citrus zest for zing
Citrus zest is a great way to add a burst of flavor without overwhelming the dish's main ingredients.
The outer peel of lemons, limes, oranges, or grapefruits contains aromatic oils that amp up both sweet and savory dishes.
Use a microplane grater to finely zest the citrus fruit straight over the plate just before serving. This guarantees freshness while releasing its natural oils.
Nuts & seeds
Add crunch with nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds can also be used as garnishes on salads or desserts like yogurt parfaits or puddings to bring texture contrast to a dish.
They add crunchiness to the dish along with nutritional benefits too.
Almonds (sliced), walnuts (chopped), sunflower seeds (toasted), etc., work well depending upon what complements best according to the recipe being prepared at the time.
So, experiment accordingly!