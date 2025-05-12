From breakfast to dinner: Must-try zucchini dishes
What's the story
Zucchini is one of those vegetables that can be used in a number of ways, bringing flavor and nutrition to our meals.
Its bland taste makes it a great ingredient for everything, from breakfast to dinner.
If you want to add more veggies to your diet or simply love zucchini's unique texture, try these easy recipes to include this healthy vegetable in your daily meals.
#1
Zucchini noodles with pesto
If you're looking for a great alternative to traditional pasta, try zucchini noodles, commonly known as "zoodles."
For this dish, spiralize fresh zucchini and toss it with homemade or store-bought pesto sauce.
The meal will be low on carbs and packed with vitamins and minerals.
You could even throw in cherry tomatoes and pine nuts to amp up the flavor and add some crunch.
#2
Stuffed zucchini boats
Stuffed zucchini boats are a hearty meal that is filling yet healthy.
For this dish, cut zucchinis in half (lengthwise) and scoop out the seeds.
Stuff them with a mix of cooked quinoa, diced bell peppers, onions, and spices of your choice.
Bake until zucchinis are tender.
This recipe lets you experiment with different fillings according to your liking.
#3
Zucchini fritters
Zucchini fritters are another easy-to-make snack or side dish that can be enjoyed any time of the day.
Simply grate fresh zucchini and mix it with flour, grated cheese, chopped herbs like parsley or dill, salt, and pepper.
Shape small patties from the mixture and fry them till they turn golden brown on each side.
These fritters give you a crispy exterior but soft inside.
#4
Creamy zucchini soup
Creamy zucchini soup is an ideal choice for anyone looking for comfort food without the heaviness.
Begin by sauteing chopped onions in olive oil until translucent. Add sliced zucchinis with vegetable broth or water.
Season as per taste and let everything simmer together. Continue till soft enough to be blended into a smooth consistency.
Either use a blender or an immersion one from your home kitchen setup area.