5 pasta recipes featuring roasted red peppers
What's the story
Roasted red peppers add a smoky, sweet flavor to pasta dishes, making them a versatile ingredient in a variety of recipes.
These peppers easily go with all kinds of pasta, giving an enhanced taste and vibrant color.
Be it creamy sauces or light and fresh combinations, roasted red peppers can elevate your pasta experience.
Here are five pasta recipes that highlight the deliciousness of roasted red peppers.
Creamy delight
Creamy roasted red pepper pasta
This recipe mixes roasted red peppers with cream to make a rich and velvety sauce.
Blend the roasted peppers with garlic, cream, and Parmesan cheese, till smooth.
Toss this sauce with your choice of pasta for a comforting meal.
The creamy texture goes really well with penne or fettuccine, letting the flavors coat each piece evenly.
Pesto twist
Roasted red pepper pesto pasta
For a unique twist on traditional pesto, use roasted red peppers as the base instead of basil.
Blend them with almonds or pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese for a flavorful pesto sauce.
Mix this vibrant sauce with spaghetti or linguine for an aromatic dish that is both colorful and tasty.
Spicy kick
Spicy roasted red pepper arrabbiata
Add some heat to your meal by adding roasted red peppers into an arrabbiata sauce.
Saute some garlic and chili flakes in olive oil, before adding crushed tomatoes and pureed roasted red peppers.
Simmer until thickened, and serve over rigatoni or penne for a spicy kick that complements the sweetness of the peppers.
Alfredo fusion
Roasted red pepper Alfredo pasta
This innovative recipe modernizes the classic Alfredo sauce by adding pureed roasted red peppers to it.
By blending the sweet and smoky flavor of the peppers with classic Alfredo elements like butter, cream, and Parmesan cheese, this dish gets a creamy texture.
It is especially perfect for coating fettuccine noodles, making sure every strand is richly flavored.
Fresh medley
Mediterranean roasted red pepper pasta salad
Put together a refreshing Mediterranean-inspired salad with cooked pasta, roasted red peppers, olives, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and feta cheese crumbles.
Toss it in a lemon juice mixture with olive oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, and a mix of herbs like oregano, thyme, basil, parsley, mint, dill, cilantro, chives, tarragon, marjoram, sage, rosemary, bay leaves, lavender, saffron, turmeric, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice, coriander, cumin, paprika, and cayenne pepper.