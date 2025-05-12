Delicious lotus root recipes you need to try
Lotus root, a versatile and nutritious ingredient, is celebrated for its crunchy texture and subtle flavor.
Widely used in cuisines across the world, here are five unique recipes that showcase the culinary potential of lotus root.
From stir-fries to soups, these dishes offer a delightful way to incorporate this ingredient into your meals.
Each recipe highlights the distinct qualities of lotus root while providing a fresh twist on traditional cooking methods.
Stir-fry delight
Stir-fried lotus root with peppers
This dish pairs colorful bell peppers with thinly sliced lotus root for a pretty stir-fry.
The crunchiness of the lotus root complements the sweetness of the peppers beautifully, making for a balanced flavor.
A simple sauce of soy sauce, garlic, and ginger brings out the natural flavors of the ingredients without overpowering them.
Serve this stir-fry as a side or over rice for a meal.
Crispy snack
Lotus root chips with spices
If you are looking for a healthy substitute for regular potato chips, you can't go wrong with lotus root chips.
Lotus root slices are thinly sliced, fried till crisp, and seasoned with spices like paprika or cumin for flavor.
They make for an addictive, crunchy snack that's oh-so-satisfying.
You can enjoy them on their own or with dips such as hummus or guacamole.
Savory braise
Braised lotus root in soy sauce
Braised lotus root makes for a comforting dish that is rich in umami flavors.
The lotus root is slow-simmered in soy sauce along with sugar and star anise until tender but not mushy.
This way, the flavors can get absorbed into every slice while keeping its signature crunchiness intact—a perfect companion for steamed rice.
Nourishing broth
Lotus root soup with vegetables
A warm bowl of lotus root soup can be both nourishing and deliciously satisfying during colder months when comfort food reigns supreme.
In this recipe, chunks of fresh vegetables like carrots or daikon radish join forces with slices from our star ingredient—lotus roots—to create a hearty broth-based goodness.
This is gently infused by aromatic herbs such as cilantro leaves, adding freshness without overwhelming other components present within each spoonful consumed.
Tangy Twist
Pickled lotus root salad
Pickling lotus root turns it into a tangy delight.
Marinated in a vinegar-based brine with sesame oil and chili flakes, these slices become a delicious addition to salads.
Garnished with toasted sesame seeds, they're all set to be relished by friends and family, giving them a unique taste experience.