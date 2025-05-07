Creamy soups you won't believe are cheese-free
What's the story
Creamy soups are a comforting delight, usually associated with cheese.
But did you know there are so many ways to get that creamy texture without cheese?
Whether you're lactose intolerant or just want to spice up your cooking skills, these cheese-free creamy soups can be a great addition to your culinary repertoire.
They use vegetables, nuts, and grains to create rich flavors, textures that satiate the palate.
Nutty Blend
Cauliflower and almond soup
Cauliflower makes an amazing base for a creamy soup, thanks to its smooth texture when blended.
Adding almonds lends a nutty flavor to the otherwise mild taste of cauliflower.
Start by roasting cauliflower florets until golden brown. Blend them with soaked almonds and vegetable broth until smooth.
Season with salt, pepper, and a hint of nutmeg for added depth.
Exotic twist
Coconut curry lentil soup
Lentils give protein and body to this soup, while coconut milk lends creaminess sans dairy.
Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and ginger in oil till fragrant. Add curry powder for spice before stirring in lentils and vegetable broth.
As the lentils turn tender, add coconut milk for richness. Garnish with fresh cilantro or lime juice for brightness.
Classic comfort
Potato leek soup without dairy
Though potato leek soup is traditionally creamy, it can be made without dairy by relying on potatoes' natural starches.
Saute leeks in olive oil until soft, before adding diced potatoes and vegetable stock.
Simmer until the potatoes are tender, before blending until smooth using an immersion blender or food processor.
Herbaceous delight
Creamy tomato basil soup
Tomato basil soup can get creaminess through blending instead of adding cream or cheese.
Roast tomatoes and garlic cloves drizzled in olive oil until slightly caramelized; it makes them way sweeter!
Blend roasted tomatoes with fresh basil leaves and some vegetable stock until you reach a silky-smooth consistency—season according to taste preference!