Love coriander? Try these recipes today
What's the story
Coriander, the versatile herb, is loved around the globe for its distinct aroma and flavor.
It is an essential part of several cuisines, imparting depth and character to the dish.
From the Asian to Mediterranean kitchens, coriander's fresh leaves and seeds are an integral part of different recipes.
Let's check out five global-inspired recipes that will let you experience the aromatic magic of coriander.
Thai delight
Thai green curry with coriander
Thai green curry is famous for its punchy flavors and aromatic spices.
Fresh coriander leaves are ground with green chilies, lemongrass, and coconut milk to make a fragrant curry paste.
This paste makes up the base of the dish, lending it an earthy aroma.
The use of vegetables like bell peppers and zucchini makes the dish's texture better without compromising on its authentic taste.
Indian flavor
Indian coriander chutney
Coriander chutney is another staple of Indian cuisine that is both tangy and spicy.
Prepared by blending fresh coriander leaves along with mint, green chilies, lemon juice, and spices such as cumin seeds, this chutney makes an excellent accompaniment to snacks or even main courses.
Its refreshing taste complements a range of dishes and showcases the versatility of coriander.
Mexican twist
Mexican salsa verde with coriander
Salsa verde is a popular Mexican sauce that uses fresh coriander for an added zest.
Tomatillos, jalapenos, garlic, onions, lime juice, and loads of fresh coriander leaves are blended to make this tangy sauce.
It goes well with tacos or grilled vegetables, thanks to its bright flavor profile complemented by the herbaceous notes from coriander.
Moroccan essence
Moroccan carrot salad with coriander seeds
Moroccan carrot salad has an exotic blend of flavors where toasted coriander seeds take the center stage with carrots flavored with cumin powder and lemon juice dressing, finished with chopped parsley or cilantro.
The nutty aroma from roasted seeds adds depth and balances sweetness from carrots, making it just as perfect as a side dish as it is as a light meal option.
Middle Eastern flair
Middle Eastern tabbouleh salad featuring fresh cilantro
A Middle-Eastern staple, tabbouleh salad, uses bulgur wheat, finely chopped parsley (substituted here with cilantro for a twist).
Diced tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions are tossed around with olive oil and lemon juice.
This makes for a refreshing option, packed with nutrients from cilantro, adding a unique freshness perfect for warmer months when lighter meals are desired.