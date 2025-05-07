Stylish ways to use vintage globes in your decor
Vintage globes make for an interesting decor choice, combining history and design.
These pieces, which are both educational tools and character enhancers, can change the way any room looks.
Be it on a bookshelf or as a centerpiece, they add a whole lot of charm and elegance.
Here's taking a look at five types of vintage globes that are incredible home decor accents.
Historical charm
Antique terrestrial globes
Antique terrestrial globes portray the world as it used to be, providing a look into historical geography.
These globes often have hand-drawn maps and intricate details that mirror the cartographic knowledge of their era.
Keeping an antique terrestrial globe in your living room or study can initiate conversations about history and exploration.
Starry appeal
Celestial globes
Celestial globes show constellations and celestial bodies, giving an artistic view of the night sky.
Perfect for astronomy enthusiasts or anyone who loves the beauty of stars and planets, a celestial globe can make any place a bit more wonderful, making it a perfect addition for bedrooms or libraries.
Classic design
Replogle Globes
Replogle is known for crafting classic, high-quality globes that have stood the test of time.
Their vintage models often come with rich colors and detailed cartography, making them a perfect blend of functional and decorative.
A Replogle globe can act as an elegant centerpiece in any room, while also serving as an effective reference tool.
Stylish elegance
Art Deco globes
Art Deco globes marry geometric shapes with bold colors, echoing the design trends of the early twentieth century.
These chic pieces are ideal for adding a dash of elegance to modern interiors while paying tribute to bygone design movements.
An Art Deco globe can elevate your decor by infusing an element of sophistication and style.
Glowing accent
Illuminated vintage globes
Illuminated vintage globes combine aesthetic appeal with functionality.
They light up from within, highlighting geographic details while providing ambient lighting in any room.
An illuminated globe makes for an ideal nightlight or mood-setting piece in your living rooms or bedrooms, giving you both beauty and utility.