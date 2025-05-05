From dips to stir-fries: Tasty eggplant recipes to try
Eggplant, or aubergine, is one of those vegetables which can be converted into an array of delicious dishes.
Its unique texture and ability to absorb flavors makes it a favorite in several cuisines across the globe.
Be it a hearty main course or a light appetizer, you can always count on eggplant.
Here are some creative recipes showcasing the versatility of eggplant in delightful ways.
Herb infusion
Grilled eggplant with herbs
Grilling eggplant enhances its natural sweetness and imparts a smoky flavor that complements fresh herbs perfectly.
Slice the eggplants into thick rounds, brush them with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Grill till tender and slightly charred on both sides.
Top with chopped parsley, basil, and mint for an aromatic finish.
This dish serves as an excellent side or can be served as part of a salad.
Cheesy delight
Eggplant parmesan bake
Eggplant parmesan is a classic that marries layers of breaded eggplant slices with rich tomato sauce and melted cheese.
Start by slicing the eggplants thinly, coat them in breadcrumbs and bake until golden brown.
Layer baked slices in a dish with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, and bake again until bubbly.
This comforting meal is just perfect for family dinners.
Quick heat
Spicy eggplant stir-fry
For those who love bold flavors, spicy stir-fry is an exciting option.
Chop the vegetables into bite-sized pieces and saute them in sesame oil with garlic, ginger, and chili flakes.
Add soy sauce for depth of flavor and toss everything together until well-coated.
Serve this stir-fry over steamed rice or noodles for a quick weeknight dinner.
Smooth spread
Roasted eggplant dip
Roasted eggplant dip makes for an easy-to-make appetizer perfect for snacking at home or for gatherings.
Simply roast whole eggplants until they collapse inwardly.
Roasted eggplant dip makes for an easy-to-make appetizer perfect for snacking at home or for gatherings.
Simply roast whole eggplants until they collapse inwardly.
Scoop out their flesh into a bowl once cooled down slightly