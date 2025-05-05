What's the story

Eggplant, or aubergine, is one of those vegetables which can be converted into an array of delicious dishes.

Its unique texture and ability to absorb flavors makes it a favorite in several cuisines across the globe.

Be it a hearty main course or a light appetizer, you can always count on eggplant.

Here are some creative recipes showcasing the versatility of eggplant in delightful ways.