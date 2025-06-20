AI slashes insurance issuance from 4 hours to 15 minutes

What's the story

Policybazaar, a leading online insurance platform, has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) now handles nearly half of its insurance workflows.

The company's latest internal report highlights the significant impact of this technology on turnaround times, claims accuracy, and customer satisfaction.

The use of AI has reduced manual intervention and errors in 45% of insurance workflows at Policybazaar.

As a result, almost 48% of customers now get their policies within just 15 minutes—an improvement from the previous four-hour wait time.