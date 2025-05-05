5 Moroccan desert towns you must visit
What's the story
Morocco's desert towns give a unique insight into the country's rich history and culture.
Away from the hustle and bustle of cities, these hidden gems make for an authentic Moroccan life experience for travelers.
From the ancient architecture to colorful markets, every town has a story to tell.
If you're looking for something different from the usual tourist spots, exploring these lesser-known destinations can be rewarding.
Ancient architecture
Discovering Ait Benhaddou
Ait Benhaddou is a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its beautiful kasbahs and traditional mud-brick architecture.
This fortified village is a popular backdrop for many movies, thanks to its well-preserved architecture.
Tourists can stroll through narrow alleys and hike up to the top of the hill for a panoramic view of the surrounding desert landscape.
Sand adventures
Exploring Merzouga Dunes
Famous for its towering sand dunes that are some of the highest in Morocco, Merzouga is a must-visit.
You can go on camel treks or participate in sandboarding activities here.
The region is also known for its awe-inspiring sunrises and sunsets, giving photographers a lot of opportunities to capture amazing pictures.
Lush landscapes
Visiting Zagora Oasis
Zagora is an oasis town that starkly contrasts the arid desert surroundings with its lush palm groves and gardens.
The town acts as a gateway to explore nearby attractions such as ancient rock carvings and traditional Berber villages.
You can enjoy leisurely walks through verdant landscapes while learning about local customs.
Vibrant Commerce
Experiencing Rissani markets
Rissani is famous for its vibrant markets where vendors sell everything from spices and textiles, to handmade crafts.
This lively hub gives a peek into daily life in rural Morocco while also presenting plenty of shopping options for souvenirs or quirky gifts.
A stroll through these colorful stalls gives visitors a real taste of the local culture.
Sweet delights
Tasting Erfoud dates
Erfoud is also commonly referred to as "the capital of dates" because of its rich date palm plantations.
The plantations yield some of the finest varieties of dates in Morocco, including Medjool or Deglet Nour, etc.
If you are traveling during the harvest season, you might even get to taste fresh dates straight off the trees, or try other date-based products available at local shops.