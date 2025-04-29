5 creative chickpea recipes to try today
Chickpeas, or garbanzo beans, are a kitchen staple, thanks to their versatility and health benefits.
Rich in protein, fiber, and other essential vitamins, these beans make for an excellent ingredient in multiple dishes.
Be it a hearty meal or a light snack, chickpeas can be the star of the show.
Here are five creative recipes highlighting the versatility of chickpeas in different cuisines.
Stir-fry
Spicy chickpea stir-fry
A spicy chickpea stir-fry is another quick, flavorful dish that can be prepared in under 30 minutes.
Start by sauteing the onions and garlic until golden brown. Add cooked chickpeas along with bell peppers and broccoli for texture.
Season with soy sauce, chili flakes, and a dash of lime juice for zestiness.
This dish goes well with rice or quinoa for a complete meal.
Curry delight
Creamy chickpea curry
If you love rich flavors without putting in much effort, creamy chickpea curry is perfect.
Start by cooking onions, ginger, and garlic until fragrant. Add canned tomatoes and coconut milk to create the base sauce.
Add cooked chickpeas along with spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander powder.
Simmer until thickened to your liking before serving it hot with naan or steamed rice.
Crunchy munchies
Roasted chickpea snack
Roasted chickpeas make for an amazing healthy, filling snack option.
Toss drained chickpeas in olive oil with salt, pepper, paprika, or any seasoning mix of your choice and spread them evenly on a baking sheet so they roast evenly at 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 25 minutes till crispy perfection is achieved!
Relish these crunchy delights as standalone snacks or salad toppings.
Fresh mix
Chickpea salad bowl
A refreshing chickpea salad bowl combines cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, red onion, diced avocado, and fresh parsley.
Tossed and lightly drizzled with lemon vinaigrette dressing, it offers a delightful mix of flavors and textures.
Ideal for a light yet satisfying lunch on warm days, it's quick to prepare for those with busy schedules seeking nutritious meals.
Breakfast twist
Chickpea pancakes
Chickpea pancakes give you a savory twist to breakfast, and a break from sweet morning dishes.
Just mix besan (chickpea flour), water, a pinch of salt and spices like cumin and coriander powder (optional) to taste.
Cook on a non-stick pan on medium flame, flipping it once bubbles form.
Serve golden brown with yogurt or chutney, and start your day delightfully.