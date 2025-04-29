Cauliflower, reimagined: 5 recipes you'll love
What's the story
Cauliflower deserves a standing ovation for how well it performs in a variety of dishes, thanks to its mild flavor and firm texture.
It makes an excellent replacement for grains, providing a nutritious twist in many a recipe.
Perfect for those cutting carbs or simply wanting more vegetables in their diet, these five cauliflower recipes guarantee healthful, flavorful cooking.
Stir-fry
Cauliflower rice stir-fry
Cauliflower rice has become a go-to low-carb rice alternative.
To prepare this dish, pulse cauliflower florets in a food processor until they look like rice grains.
Saute with garlic, onions, bell peppers, and peas for flavor and nutrition. Add soy sauce or tamari for an umami kick.
This stir-fry is quick to prepare and loaded with vitamins and minerals.
Soup
Creamy cauliflower soup
For a comforting bowl of soup, try creamy cauliflower soup.
First, roast cauliflower florets till golden brown to bring out their natural sweetness.
Blend them with vegetable broth till smooth, then add cream or coconut milk for richness.
Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg for warmth.
This soup is perfect as an appetizer or light meal on chilly days.
Pizza crust
Cauliflower pizza crust
Cauliflower pizza crust is another great option that hits all the right notes without the gluten.
Simply grate cauliflower finely and steam until tender, and mix with cheese to form the dough base.
Bake until crispy and add your favorite toppings (like tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, and spinach leaves).
Tacos
Roasted cauliflower tacos
Roasted cauliflower tacos make a lovely change to regular tacos, while keeping it vegetarian.
Toss bite-sized cauliflower pieces in olive oil and cumin powder before roasting them at high temperature until crisp from the outside but soft from within.
Serve these in corn tortillas garnished with avocado slices and fresh cilantro sprigs, with lime wedges drizzled over everything just before serving.
Buffalo bites
Spicy buffalo cauliflower bites
Spicy buffalo cauliflower bites make for an ideal appetizer at parties because of their bold flavors and the simple preparation method involved in making them.
Just coat small-sized florets with a batter of flour mixed with hot sauce, and bake until crispy perfection.
Serve with celery sticks and ranch dressing dip to complete the experience altogether.