5 red cabbage recipes to try today
What's the story
Add some color to your plate with the versatile red cabbage!
The crunchy texture and slightly peppery taste of this vegetable makes it the perfect ingredient for anything from salads to stir-fries and beyond.
Not just delicious, red cabbage is also packed with nutrients, such as vitamin C and fiber.
Here are five exciting recipes to showcase the versatility of red cabbage in your kitchen.
Slaw delight
Red cabbage slaw with apples
This refreshing slaw marries the crispiness of red cabbage with the sweetness of apples.
Thinly slice half a head of red cabbage and two apples. Toss 'em together with a dressing made from olive oil, apple cider vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper.
This dish makes a perfect side or topping for sandwiches.
Quick stir-fry
Stir-fried red cabbage with carrots
For a quick stir-fry, shred one small head of red cabbage and two carrots.
Heat sesame oil in a pan over medium heat, add minced garlic, then toss in the veggies.
Stir-fry till tender yet crisp. Season with soy sauce and garnish with sesame seeds for an added flavor.
Hearty soup
Red cabbage soup with potatoes
For a comforting meal, begin with cooking chopped red cabbage and potatoes in vegetable broth. Simmer them until tender.
Add onions, garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper for flavor.
Finally, blend some of the soup for creaminess, leaving some vegetable chunks for the texture.
This technique results in a balanced dish that's smooth and hearty at the same time.
Grilled goodness
Grilled red cabbage steaks
Slice one head of red cabbage into thick steaks, about one inch thick.
Each piece should be brushed lightly with olive oil before grilling on medium-high heat until charred on both sides, about five minutes per side.
Season generously, using salt and black pepper, and serve hot alongside your favorite dipping sauce or salad dressing.
Tangy pickles
Pickled red cabbage
Pickling makes vegetables delicious while preserving them.
Thinly slice half a head of red cabbages and pack the slices in sterilized jars with mustard seeds, bay leaves, and cloves.
Pour a boiling mixture of equal parts water, vinegar, and sugar over the jar's contents. Seal tightly and refrigerate.
Let flavors develop for at least twenty-four hours. Relish the tangy pickles in sandwiches, salads, and tacos.