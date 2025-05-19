Master the art of scarf styling with these tricks
Scarves are the ultimate classic accessory that has the power to transform any look.
Celebrities often use scarves to bring flair and versatility into their looks, making them a fashion essential.
With the right tricks, you can also style scarves like a pro.
Here are some celebrity-approved tricks for versatile scarf styling that would elevate your wardrobe without much effort.
Loop style
The classic loop
The classic loop is perhaps the simplest yet most effective ways of wearing a scarf.
Simply fold the scarf in half, drape it around your neck and pull the loose ends through the loop created by the fold.
This style is a favorite amongst celebs for its effortless elegance. It goes with both casual and formal outfits, making you warm and stylish at the same time.
Belted style
Belted scarf look
Using a belt over your scarf is an ingenious way to add structure to your outfit.
Drape the scarf around your neck or shoulders and secure it with a belt at your waist.
This trick is loved by many celebrities as it accentuates the waistline while adding layers to an ensemble. It is perfect for creating an hourglass silhouette.
Headscarf style
Headscarf elegance
Wearing a scarf as a headscarf gives you both the functionality and fashion appeal.
Fold the scarf into a triangle, place it on your head with one point on your forehead, tie it under your chin or at the back of your neck.
Celebs often use this style while traveling or on bad hair days for an instant chic look.
Bag style
Bag accessory twist
Adding a scarf to your bag handle is an easy way to personalize accessories without putting in too much effort.
Just tie one end of the scarf around one handle of any handbag or tote bag. Let it hang loosely or wrap tightly according to preference.
Many celebrities use this trick when they want their bags to stand out from the rest but remain subtle in overall appearance.