Wardrobe staples: Timeless accessories to own
What's the story
Celebrity fashion always dictates the global style, but it is accessories that define the looks.
Some accessory trends have been evergreen, transcending generations.
These timeless pieces not only make an outfit but also add the much-needed touch of elegance and sophistication.
From classic handbags to iconic sunglasses, these accessories are still loved by celebrities and fashionistas alike.
Iconic bags
The classic handbag
The classic handbag is a wardrobe staple for celebrities. Chanel and Hermes have designed bags that are instantly recognizable and highly coveted.
These bags are mostly characterized by simple designs and quality materials, which is what makes them so versatile to club with a variety of outfits.
From timeless appeal to practicality, they can do it all.
Eye-catching shades
Statement sunglasses
Statement sunglasses have been a favorite with celebrities for decades.
Oversized frames or unique shapes, can take an outfit from ordinary to extraordinary in seconds.
Celebrities often opt for bold designs that scream them, while protecting them from the sun's rays.
This accessory continues to rule as a fashion statement and practical item at the same time.
Versatile wraps
Elegant scarves
Scarves are yet another timeless accessory that celebrities have embraced for their versatility and elegance.
Be it draped over shoulders or tied around necks, scarves add color and texture to any ensemble without overwhelming it.
They can be worn year-round, making them an essential part of many celebrity wardrobes.
Classic timepieces
Timeless watches
For many celebs, watches are not just functional items, but also stylish ones. They love the craftsmanship and design excellence incorporated in brands such as Rolex or Omega.
They can get pieces for formal events as well as casual outings. This keeps them relevant through time.
And this relevance comes due to their understated elegance and durability factors. These enhance their longevity and popularity among wearers across the globe today.