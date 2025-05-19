How to master the perfect ponytail
What's the story
Ponytails are one of the most classic hairstyle choices, that combine elegance with practicality. They go well with a number of occasions, ranging from casual to formal.
In this article, we explore some timeless ponytail styles that add a touch of sophistication.
Suitable for all hair lengths, these styles can easily amp up your look.
High style
Sleek high ponytail
The sleek high ponytail is a staple for most of us because of its polished look.
To nail this hairstyle, simply gather your hair at the crown of your head and tie it with an elastic band.
Using a little gel or serum, smoothen the flyaways for a clean finish.
This one suits both straight and wavy hair types, giving an elegant silhouette and elongating the neck.
Side elegance
Low ponytail with side part
A low ponytail with a side part gives a touch of sophistication to any outfit.
Start by making a deep side part in your hair before pulling it back at the nape of your neck.
Tie it with an elastic band and wrap a small section of hair around it for an added flair.
This style is ideal for formal occasions or professional settings where understated elegance is required.
Braided charm
Braided ponytail
If you want to take the charm of your ponytail up a notch, incorporate braids into it.
Simply braid a section of your hair from the front or the side and then pull all your hair back into a ponytail at mid-height or low on the head.
Tie with an elastic band and wrap another small braid around it if you want.
This versatile style adds texture and interest while keeping things simple.
Bubble effect
Bubble ponytail
The bubble ponytail has a playful twist to classic styles, but is still elegant enough for any event.
Tie your ponytail at your desired height and then place elastics every few inches on its length.
Gently pull each section out from between elastics to create "bubbles."
This look works for medium-length to long hair and can be creatively adapted without losing gracefulness.