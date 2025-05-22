May 22, 202511:56 am

What's the story

Couscous, a staple in North African cuisine, has a rich history that traces back to the Berber people.

This versatile grain has evolved over centuries, becoming a popular dish worldwide.

Its adaptability and ease of preparation have contributed to its global appeal.

As couscous continues to gain popularity, it is essential to understand its origins and how it has transformed into a trendy culinary delight.