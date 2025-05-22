From tradition to trend: The story of couscous
Couscous, a staple in North African cuisine, has a rich history that traces back to the Berber people.
This versatile grain has evolved over centuries, becoming a popular dish worldwide.
Its adaptability and ease of preparation have contributed to its global appeal.
As couscous continues to gain popularity, it is essential to understand its origins and how it has transformed into a trendy culinary delight.
Origins
The Berber roots of couscous
Couscous can be traced back to the indigenous Berber tribes of North Africa.
Traditionally, couscous is made from semolina wheat, which was a staple in the Berber diet because of its nutritional value and ease of storage.
The semolina grains were steamed until they were light and fluffy. This method allowed for efficient cooking in arid regions, where resources were limited.
Expansion
Spread across Mediterranean regions
As trade routes developed throughout the Mediterranean, couscous started spreading beyond North Africa.
It became a staple in the cuisines of Southern Europe and the Middle East.
Each region adapted couscous with their local ingredients and spices, giving birth to unique variations that were reflective of their culinary traditions while retaining its core characteristics.
Evolution
Modern adaptations in global cuisine
In recent years, couscous has also undergone modern adaptations as chefs around the world experiment with this versatile grain.
It now features in salads, soups, and main courses of diverse cuisines.
The introduction of whole wheat and gluten-free varieties has also made it more appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking nutritious alternatives without compromising on taste or texture.
Health appeal
Nutritional benefits driving popularity
Not just versatile, Couscous is also loaded with nutritional benefits, which has contributed to its increasing popularity among health nuts across the world.
High in fiber and protein and low on fat content, it makes for an excellent option for healthy meals catering to weight loss goals without compromising on taste or satisfaction during at-home or dining-out experiences.