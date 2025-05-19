No-fuss breakfast: Spiced chickpea rolls in minutes
What's the story
Spiced chickpea breakfast rolls make for a quick and nutritious start to your day.
They are so packed with flavor and can be cooked in a matter of five minutes, that you can have them on the go on your busiest mornings.
The chickpeas and spices combo makes for a filling, yet healthy meal.
Here's how you can prepare these delicious breakfast rolls.
Essentials
Ingredients you need
To make spiced chickpea breakfast rolls, you'll need canned chickpeas, whole wheat flour tortillas, olive oil, cumin powder, coriander powder, salt, and pepper.
These are the ingredients that make up the base of your dish. From protein and fiber to flavor (without overwhelming the palate), chickpeas and spices bring it all to the table.
Whole wheat tortillas are a healthier alternative to regular ones.
Fast prep
Quick preparation steps
Start by draining and rinsing the canned chickpeas really well.
In a bowl, mash them lightly using a fork or potato masher until they are partially broken but still chunky.
Add cumin powder, coriander powder, salt, and pepper to taste. Mix well to coat the spices evenly over the entire mixture.
Roll assembly
Assembling your rolls
Lay out whole wheat tortillas on a clean surface.
Spoon an even amount of spiced chickpea mixture onto each tortilla's center line, horizontally across its diameter. This makes for easy rolling later on.
Start by folding up sides towards the middle before rolling tightly from bottom upwards. This creates neat cylindrical shapes.
They resemble traditional wraps or burritos. This style is preferred by many today due to the convenience factor involved.
Cooking tips
Cooking tips for perfection
Heat olive oil in a non-stick skillet over medium heat until shimmering.
Fry the assembled rolls seam side down first, about two minutes per side, turning occasionally.
This way a golden brown, crispy exterior is achieved and the desired texture level is reached internally.
Cook through properly without burning the outside layers prematurely during the process itself.