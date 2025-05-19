Try these 5 tasty taro recipes today
What's the story
Often used as a staple in many cuisines around the world, Taro is a versatile root vegetable that is celebrated for its unique flavor and texture.
The best part about Taro is that it can be used in both sweet and savory dishes. From creamy desserts to hearty main courses, Taro offers endless culinary possibilities.
Here are five delightful Taro recipes you can try today.
Sweet treat
Taro coconut pudding
Taro coconut pudding is another popular dessert that merges the earthiness of taro with the sweetness of coconut milk.
For this, cook peeled and cubed taro until soft, then blend with coconut milk and sugar until smooth.
Pour into serving bowls, and chill until set. If you love the tropics, this creamy pudding is just for you.
Savory snack
Taro fries with spices
Taro fries make for a delicious alternative to regular potato fries.
First, peel and slice taro into thin strips. Toss in olive oil, salt, pepper, and spices of your choice (paprika, garlic powder, etc.).
Bake in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius (about 392 degrees Fahrenheit) until crispy outside but tender inside.
These fries can be enjoyed as a tasty snack or side dish.
Fluffy delight
Steamed taro buns
Steamed taro buns are soft buns filled with sweetened mashed taro paste.
To make these buns, prepare dough using flour, yeast, sugar, and water, while separately cooking mashed taro mixed with sugar for filling.
Wrap small portions of dough around spoonfuls of filling before steaming them until fluffy perfection is achieved.
Comfort bowl
Creamy taro soup
Creamy taro soup warms you on a cold day with its comforting texture and mild flavors from ingredients like sauteed onions or leeks mixed with diced chunks of peeled fresh root vegetable.
These are cooked together on low flame slowly before everything is blended smoothly into one harmonious bowlful of goodness.
Served hot, it is optionally garnished with chopped herbs if desired.
Refreshing drink
Taro bubble tea
Taro bubble tea has grown extremely popular, all thanks to its refreshing flavor and gorgeous purple color.
The shade comes naturally from pureed, cooked root vegetable. It is combined beautifully with a milk tea base.
Tapioca pearls are added for a chewy texture difference. This makes the drink both stunningly beautiful and deliciously fulfilling.
Sip it any time of day, whether alone or with friends!