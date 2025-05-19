Europe's most beautiful botanical gardens to explore
European botanical gardens are the best way to explore exotic plant species and enjoy peaceful surroundings.
These gardens, located all over the continent, ensure an informative and relaxing visit for the guests.
Be it rare plants or just a calm walk, these gardens have something for everyone.
Here are a few notable botanical gardens in Europe and how you can make the most of your self-guided tour.
London insight
Kew Gardens: A plant lover's paradise
Kew Gardens in London is famous for its humongous collection of plants from across the globe. With more than 50,000 living plants, it gives a complete look at the world flora.
Tourists can walk through iconic structures such as the Palm House and Temperate House, which contain tropical and temperate plants respectively.
The garden also has a treetop walkway giving a different view of the landscape.
Edinburgh highlight
Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh: A Scottish gem
With a rich history dating back to 1670, the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh is one of Scotland's top attractions.
Spread over more than seventy acres, the garden features several themed areas, including the Rock Garden and Chinese Hillside.
The garden hosts more than 13,000 plant species, providing visitors with an impressive display of biodiversity.
Paris feature
Jardin des Plantes: France's historic haven
Located in Paris, Jardin des Plantes is a botanical garden and a part of France's National Museum of Natural History.
Established in 1626, it spans about 28 hectares with sections like an alpine garden and rose garden.
The site also has greenhouses displaying exotic plants from different climates.
Padua attraction
Orto Botanico di Padova: Italy's ancient treasure
The Orto Botanico di Padova retains the title of one of Europe's oldest academic gardens, founded in 1545 by the University of Padua for the study of medicinal plants.
It continues to be a site of research, even as it opens its doors to tourists who can enjoy its historic layout with modern touches such as themed collections centered on endangered species conservation efforts.