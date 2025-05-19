Taste of Assam: Healthy morning meals to try
Assam, a northeastern state of India, has a range of plant-centric breakfasts that are perfect to kickstart your day on a peaceful note.
These meals are not just healthy but also a part of the culture and traditions of the region.
From rice-based delicacies to spicy curries, the breakfasts of Assam allow you to experience the state's culinary diversity while remaining healthy.
Pancake delight
Rice and lentil pancakes delight
Rice and lentil pancakes, popularly known as pithas, are a common breakfast option in Assam.
Prepared out of fermented rice and lentils, these pancakes provide a light yet satisfying meal option.
They are usually served with jaggery or coconut chutney for added taste.
The fermentation process makes them even healthier as it enhances the availability of vitamins and minerals.
Rice cakes
Steamed rice cakes for energy
Another staple breakfast item of Assam, steamed rice cakes, locally known as tekeli pitha or sunga pitha, are a delicious way to get an energy boost to start your day.
Made using sticky rice, wrapped in banana leaves and steamed to perfection, these cakes can be enjoyed plain or with accompaniments like sesame seeds or grated coconut.
Herbal tea
Black tea with aromatic herbs
Assam has been famous for its tea plantations, and so black tea becomes an important part of its breakfast culture.
A cup of freshly brewed black tea laced with aromatic herbs like tulsi or lemongrass makes for a refreshing morning start.
The beverage not only invigorates but is also packed with antioxidants that enhance overall well-being.
Leaf wraps
Banana leaf wrapped delicacies
In Assam, banana leaf wraps filled with ingredients such as chira mixed with yogurt or jaggery make for unique breakfast experiences called jolpan.
These wraps preserve flavors while adding an earthy aroma during steaming processes—an ideal choice if you seek something different yet traditional on your plate each morning!