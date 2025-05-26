You'll love these cardamom recipes!
What's the story
Cardamom is one spice that you will find in almost every kitchen across the globe.
The aromatic and slightly sweet flavor of the spice is such that it can elevate the taste of both sweet as well as savory dishes.
Here are five wholesome recipes that use the spice to enhance their flavors.
Creamy delight
Cardamom-infused rice pudding
Rice pudding is one of the most comforting desserts and the deal gets even sweeter when you add cardamom to it.
By infusing the milk with cardamom pods before cooking the rice, you can give a subtle yet distinct flavor to the classic dish.
The creamy pudding texture, mixed with aromatic cardamom notes, makes a satisfying treat for any occasion.
Warm beverage
Spiced cardamom chai latte
A chai latte infused with cardamom is all about warmth and comfort in every sip.
To make this, brew black tea with crushed cardamom pods and other spices such as cinnamon and ginger.
The result is a fragrant drink that goes perfectly with milk or plant-based alternatives.
This spiced chai latte is perfect for cozy mornings or relaxing afternoons.
Sweet treat
Cardamom-flavored banana bread
Banana bread gets an exciting twist when flavored with ground cardamom.
Adding this spice to your banana bread batter not only enhances its sweetness but also introduces an exotic aroma.
The combination of ripe bananas and cardamom makes for moist slices which are perfect for breakfast or as an afternoon snack with tea or coffee.
Hearty meal
Savory cardamom lentil soup
Lentil soup becomes even more flavorful when seasoned with ground cardamom along with cumin and coriander powder.
This hearty soup features lentils, vegetables like carrots and celery, and spices simmered together until tender perfection is achieved.
The addition of cardamom adds depth to each spoonful without overpowering other ingredients' natural flavors.
On-the-go snack
Aromatic cardamon-spiced granola bars
Granola bars make such convenient snacks packed full of energy-boosting ingredients such as oats, nuts, seeds, dried fruits, etcetera.
But adding some ground cardamom takes them up a notch by providing a subtle hint of sweetness and aroma.
This complements the nutty, crunchy texture perfectly, making these bars a great option for busy days and travel adventures alike.