Fresh green peas: 5 recipes to try today
What's the story
Fresh green peas are one of those ingredients that can add flavor and texture to almost any dish. They are nutritious and also add a pop of color to your meals.
From soups and salads to main course dishes, you can include green peas in a range of recipes to whip up delightful meals.
Here are five easy and delicious recipes with fresh green peas.
Soup recipe
Creamy green pea soup
This creamy soup makes for an ideal light lunch or dinner starter.
Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until soft.
Toss in some fresh green peas and vegetable broth and let them simmer until the peas are tender.
Blend the soup until smooth, adding cream for richness if you like.
Season with salt and pepper to taste before serving hot with crusty bread.
Risotto recipe
Green pea risotto
Green pea risotto is the perfect comfort food. Combine creamy rice with sweet peas to make a delicious dish.
Cook arborio rice slowly in vegetable broth and keep stirring continuously.
Once the rice absorbs liquid, add fresh green peas with grated Parmesan cheese for flavor.
Finish with a dash of butter for creaminess, and garnish with chopped parsley.
Salad recipe
Pea and mint salad
For a refreshing side, try this easy-peasy pea and mint salad.
Blanch fresh green peas in boiling water for a while before cooling them in ice water to retain their beautiful green color.
Toss them with chopped mint leaves, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper for a zesty salad that is just perfect for warm days.
Curry recipe
Spicy green pea curry
This spicy curry is an excellent way to enjoy green peas as part of a hearty meal.
Saute onions, ginger, garlic, and spices like cumin and coriander in oil until fragrant.
Add tomatoes followed by fresh green peas and coconut milk; simmer until thickened slightly before serving over steamed rice or flatbread.
Pasta recipe
Green pea pesto pasta
Green pea pesto pasta is an innovative twist on traditional pesto dishes that you can prepare using fresh ingredients from your pantry.
Blend together blanched green peas along with basil leaves (or spinach), pine nuts (or walnuts), Parmesan cheese (optional), lemon juice, and olive oil until you achieve a smooth consistency.
Toss cooked pasta thoroughly, coating each strand evenly, so that every bite bursts with flavorsome goodness.