Traditional Karnataka dish bisi bele bath has made its mark on the global food scene with its distinctive flavor.

A spicy rice and lentil dish, bisi bele bath is a common staple in most South Indian households.

Its name means "hot lentil rice," which perfectly describes its warm and comforting nature.

Over the years, bisi bele bath has crossed borders to become a favorite worldwide for its rich taste and nutrition.